UPDATE 2-France to end tax breaks for palm oil in biofuel
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(Updates with parliament vote, minister and Greenpeace comment)
By Elizabeth Pineau
PARIS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - France's parliament on Friday
voted to remove tax breaks for the use of palm oil as a biofuel,
a day after a ruling in favour of maintaining the advantage led
to howls of protests from environmentalists.
A large majority of members present voted against a
government-backed proposal to delay until 2026 the end of palm
oil's tax advantages, giving compan ...
