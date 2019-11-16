UPDATE 2-France to end tax breaks for palm oil in biofuel

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Updates with parliament vote, minister and Greenpeace comment)

By Elizabeth Pineau

PARIS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - France's parliament on Friday

voted to remove tax breaks for the use of palm oil as a biofuel,

a day after a ruling in favour of maintaining the advantage led

to howls of protests from environmentalists.

A large majority of members present voted against a

government-backed proposal to delay until 2026 the end of palm

oil's tax advantages, giving compan ...