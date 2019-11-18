UPDATE 1-Canadian National Railway to cut management and union jobs
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
Nov 15 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway said
on Friday it would cut management and union jobs, as the largest
Canadian railroad operator grapples with an economic slowdown.
The company will lay off 1,600 employees in the United
States and Canada, according to a report https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/article-cn-rail-to-lay-off-1600-employees-amid-weakening-economy-trade
by the Globe and Mail.
The announcement comes amid de ...
