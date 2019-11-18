UPDATE 1-Canadian National Railway to cut management and union jobs

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway said

on Friday it would cut management and union jobs, as the largest

Canadian railroad operator grapples with an economic slowdown.

The company will lay off 1,600 employees in the United

by the Globe and Mail.

by the Globe and Mail.

The announcement comes amid de ...