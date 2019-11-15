France-energy-environment-government-Total WRAP-newseries

France reverse palm oil tax break after outcry

By Adrien DE CALAN

Paris, Nov 15, 2019 (AFP) - France's parliament on Friday voted down a proposed tax break on palm oil -- which would have hugely benefited energy giant Total -- after lawmakers and environmental activists complained the legislation had been rushed through the day before without proper debate.

