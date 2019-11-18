Hurricanes' Martinook back from core-muscle surgery

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

The Carolina Hurricanes activated forward Jordan Martinook from injured

reserve on Friday, five weeks after he underwent core-muscle surgery.

Martinook had the procedure to repair an injury on Oct. 11. He has missed 15

games.

It marked his second core-muscle surgery of the year. He also underwent one in

May.

The 27-year-old Martinook has one assist in four games this season.

He scored a career-high 15 goals and matched his high of 25 points in 82 games

last se ...