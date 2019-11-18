The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

U.S. sees Sudan as a partner, but ending sanctions is a process - State Dept official

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The United States no longer
has an adversarial relationship with the Sudanese government and
sees it as a partner, but removing it from a list of state
sponsors of terrorism is a process, Tibor Nagy, assistant
secretary for African affairs at the State Department said on
Friday.
"It's not an event, it's not flipping a light switch. It's a
process and we are heavily, continuously engaged with our
Sudanese interlocutors on how we ...

 

