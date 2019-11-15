BC-EU--Europe-Migrants , 0638

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Rights group: Bosnian migrant camp "dangerous and inhumane"<

A prominent human rights group is warning that migrants trying to reach Western Europe are living in "dangerously cold and harsh conditions" in Bosnia, where hundreds rallied on Friday amid tensions over the influx of people fleeing war and poverty<

