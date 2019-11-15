SC-3RDLD SHIVAKUMAR - SC dismisses ED's plea against bail to Shivakumar in money laundering case (Eds: Adding details of hearing

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) The Supreme Court Friday dismissed the Enforcement Directorate's plea challenging the Delhi High Court order granting bail to Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar in a money laundering case.

A bench comprising justices R F Nariman and S Ravindra Bhat rejected the request of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the ED, and said the issue should be heard as it raises an important legal question.

The high court had on October 23 granted bail to Shivakumar, sa ...