Froome crash underlines 'scary' dangers of cycling - Bernal

Shanghai, Nov 15, 2019 (AFP) - Tour de France winner Egan Bernal said Friday that competitive cyclists are only ever one corner from catastrophe, reflecting on Chris Froome's high-speed crash in June.

The four-time Tour champion Froome fractured a thigh, elbow and vertebrae during the Criterium du Dauphine stage race and last week had more surgery.

The 34-year-old has admitted that he is "grateful to be alive".

Bernal, the B ...