The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Cycling-Asia-CHN-Bernal-COL

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Froome crash underlines 'scary' dangers of cycling - Bernal
Shanghai, Nov 15, 2019 (AFP) - Tour de France winner Egan Bernal said Friday that competitive cyclists are only ever one corner from catastrophe, reflecting on Chris Froome's high-speed crash in June.
The four-time Tour champion Froome fractured a thigh, elbow and vertebrae during the Criterium du Dauphine stage race and last week had more surgery.
The 34-year-old has admitted that he is "grateful to be alive".
Bernal, the B ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Friday 15th of November 2019 04:59:45 PM. All rights reserved.