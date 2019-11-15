Israel-Palestinians-conflict-Gaza-probe lead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Israel army to probe 'unexpected' harm to civilians in Gaza strike

Jerusalem, Nov 15, 2019 (AFP) - Israel's military said Friday it would investigate unanticipated civilian casualties in a strike the previous day on an Islamic Jihad target in the Gaza Strip.

"According to the information available to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) at the time of the strike, no civilians were expected to be harmed," the army said, after eight members of the same Palestinian family were killed.

"The IDF is ...