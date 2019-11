Lithuania-Russia-espionage-Norway

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

URGENT Lithuania, Norway swap spies with Russia: official

Vilnius, Nov 15, 2019 (AFP) - Russia has returned two Lithuanians and a Norwegian it convicted of espionage to Vilnius in a spy swap that also saw Lithuania free two Russians jailed for spying, the Baltic state's intelligence chief said on Friday.

"Today at midday the exchange operation was completed successfully. Lithuanian citizens Yevgeny Mataitis and Aristidas Tamosaitis and Norwegian citizen Frode Berg successfully returned to Li ...