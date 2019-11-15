BC-SOC--Spanish League-U, 0395

Spanish league loses court battle, won't play match in US

The Spanish league says the match between Villarreal and Atletico Madrid in the United States next month has been called off because it lost a court battle against the Spanish soccer federation<

By TALES AZZONI<

AP Sports Writer<

MADRID (AP) _ The match between Villarreal and Atletico Madrid in the United States next month was called off Friday after the Spanish league lost a court battle ...