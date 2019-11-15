BC-SOC--Spanish League-U, 0395
Spanish league loses court battle, won't play match in US<
The Spanish league says the match between Villarreal and Atletico Madrid in the United States next month has been called off because it lost a court battle against the Spanish soccer federation<
By TALES AZZONI<
AP Sports Writer<
MADRID (AP) _ The match between Villarreal and Atletico Madrid in the United States next month was called off Friday after the Spanish league lost a court battle ...
