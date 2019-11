HongKong-China-unrest-politics-Britain-condemn

URGENT China says Britain fuelling protests after HK minister jostled

Beijing, Nov 15, 2019 (AFP) - China on Friday condemned an incident in which Hong Kong's justice secretary was jostled by masked demonstrators in London, and accused Britain of fuelling pro-democracy unrest.

"If the British side does not change its wrong practices, and continues to add fuel to the fire, sow discord and instigate others, and make false countercharges, then it will bring calamity on itself," foreign ministry ...