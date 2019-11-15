France-weather

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Heavy snow leaves one dead, 300,000 homes without power in France

=(Picture+Video)=

Paris, Nov 15, 2019 (AFP) - Heavy snowfall across a large swath of southeast France has left one person dead and cut power to some 300,000 homes, with icy conditions snarling train and road traffic Friday.

A 63-year-old man was killed Thursday evening in the Isere department after a snow-laden tree fell on him while he was trying to clear away another downed tree, local officials said.

Grid operator ...