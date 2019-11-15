INSIGHT-Indian tax officials find Modi's targets too taxing, some quit
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
* PM Modi seeking 17% more in direct taxes this year
* But New Delhi has also granted corporations massive tax
cut
* Tax officers fearful of missing target, over-reach
accusations
By Alexandra Ulmer and Abhirup Roy
MUMBAI/KOLKATA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - India's tax officials are
facing a taxing issue.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government wants them to
collect 17% more in direct taxes this year as New Delhi seeks to
shore up revenues amid a sharp e ...
