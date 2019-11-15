INSIGHT-Indian tax officials find Modi's targets too taxing, some quit

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

* PM Modi seeking 17% more in direct taxes this year

* But New Delhi has also granted corporations massive tax

cut

* Tax officers fearful of missing target, over-reach

accusations

By Alexandra Ulmer and Abhirup Roy

MUMBAI/KOLKATA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - India's tax officials are

facing a taxing issue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government wants them to

collect 17% more in direct taxes this year as New Delhi seeks to

shore up revenues amid a sharp e ...