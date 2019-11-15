The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

BC-EU--Lithuania-Russia, 0131

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Lithuania takes a step toward spy swap with Russia<
Lithuania's president has pardoned two Russians convicted of spying, a move seen as a step toward a spy swap with neighboring Russia that could include a Norwegian citizen serving a 14-year sentence for espionage in a Russian jail<
Eds: APNewsNow. Will be updated.<
