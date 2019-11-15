BC-EU--Lithuania-Russia, 0131

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Lithuania takes a step toward spy swap with Russia<

Lithuania's president has pardoned two Russians convicted of spying, a move seen as a step toward a spy swap with neighboring Russia that could include a Norwegian citizen serving a 14-year sentence for espionage in a Russian jail<

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) _