Lawyer-police clash: 2 cops get interim protection from arrest

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) The Delhi High Court granted interim protection on Friday to two police officials who were booked in connection with the clash between lawyers and the police in Tis Hazari court early this month.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar sought responses of the Centre, Delhi police, Bar Council of India (BCI) and various other bar associations on the plea of the two assistant sub-inspectors (ASI) seeking protection till a judicial inquiry into the incident w ...