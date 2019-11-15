The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Ronaldo bags hat-trick, closes on 100 in Portugal rout

FARO, Portugal, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo scored another hat-trick, moving closer to 100 international goals, as he led the European champions to a 6-0 drubbing of Lithuania in a Euro 2020 qualifier on Thursday.
Ronaldo, whose hat-trick was the 55th of his career and ninth for Portugal, has 98 goals and could become only the second player to score a century for his country after Iran's Ali Daei.
Pizzi, Goncalo Paciencia and Bernardo Silva shared t ...

 

