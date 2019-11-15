The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

UPDATE 2-Goldman's Blankfein calls Warren's criticism of billionaires 'tribalism'

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Adds Cooperman's CNBC remarks)
By Amanda Becker
WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Lloyd Blankfein, a former
Goldman Sachs chief executive, criticized Elizabeth
Warren for engaging in the "vilification" of billionaires on
Thursday and said that "maybe tribalism is just in her DNA,"
after he appeared in the presidential candidate's latest ad on
taxing the super rich.
Warren, a Democratic U.S. senator from Massachusetts, aired
a television ad on Thursday abou ...

 

