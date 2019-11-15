UPDATE 2-Goldman's Blankfein calls Warren's criticism of billionaires 'tribalism'

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Amanda Becker

WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Lloyd Blankfein, a former

Goldman Sachs chief executive, criticized Elizabeth

Warren for engaging in the "vilification" of billionaires on

Thursday and said that "maybe tribalism is just in her DNA,"

after he appeared in the presidential candidate's latest ad on

taxing the super rich.

Warren, a Democratic U.S. senator from Massachusetts, aired

a television ad on Thursday abou ...