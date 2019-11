MotoGP-ESP-Lorenzo-retre

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

URGENT Triple MotoGP world champion Lorenzo retires

Valencia, Spain, Nov 14, 2019 (AFP) - Three-times MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo said Thursday he would retire following the Valencia Grand Prix.

The 32-year-old Spaniard who rides for Honda and claimed the world title in 2010, 2012 and 2015 told a press conference he was pulling out following Sunday's Valencia race.

The rider who was also twice crowned 250cc champion has suffered from poor form and injuries this season.

