TN-POL-HAASAN - Kamal Haasan backs Rajini's political leadership vacuum remark

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Chennai, Nov 14 (PTI) Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder and actor Kamal Haasan on Thursday echoed superstar Rajinikanth's statement that there was a political leadership 'vacuum' in Tamil Nadu, saying there were no 'good' leaders unlike in the past.

"There is nobody (available) for a good leadership. None can deny there were good leaders (in the past). What we are saying is there is no such persons now," Haasan told reporters at the airport here.

He was responding to Rajinikanth's statement last ...