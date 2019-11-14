SC-RAFALE-ASPECTS - SC refuses to re-examine aspects of pricing, decision making and offset partner in Rafale deal

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) The Supreme Court Thursday refused to re-examine the aspects of pricing, decision making process and selection of the offset partner in India's deal for purchase of Rafale jet fighters from French company Dassault Aviation.

In the review petition, there were allegations of irregularities on pricing and doubts were raised on decision making in giving priority to Rafale. Aspersions were also cast on choosing Anil Ambani's company as an offset partner.

A bench headed by the ...