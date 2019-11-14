CORRECTED-Lebanon's Aoun hopes a government is formed in the coming days

BEIRUT, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Lebanon's President Michel Aoun

on Thursday said on his official Twitter account that he has

hope in the possibility of the formation of a new government in

the coming days.

The demands of the protesters will be among the first goals

of the incoming government, Aoun said.

