The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

CORRECTED-Lebanon's Aoun hopes a government is formed in the coming days

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Corrects spelling of president's name in first paragraph)
BEIRUT, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Lebanon's President Michel Aoun
on Thursday said on his official Twitter account that he has
hope in the possibility of the formation of a new government in
the coming days.
The demands of the protesters will be among the first goals
of the incoming government, Aoun said.
(Reporting by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Toby Chopra)
...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Thursday 14th of November 2019 06:07:41 PM. All rights reserved.