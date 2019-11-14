golf-women-Solheim-Matthew

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Matthew to captain Europe again at Solheim Cup in 2021

London, Nov 14, 2019 (AFP) - Scotland's Catriona Matthew will again captain Europe for the 2021 Solheim Cup, the Ladies European Tour announced on Thursday.

Matthew successfully led her side to a thrilling 14.5-13.5 victory over the United States in September.

She will attempt to become Europe's first multiple Solheim Cup winning captain at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio, in two years' time.

"Winning the Solheim Cup in Scotland w ...