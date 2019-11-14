politics-China-HongKong

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Chinese state media deletes Hong Kong curfew tweet

Beijing, Nov 14, 2019 (AFP) - Chinese state media deleted a tweet Thursday claiming Hong's Kong government was to announce a weekend curfew, after some of the worst violence in months of pro-democracy unrest.

The tweet from the fiercely nationalistic Global Times was live for a little over half an hour before it vanished.

"#HKSAR government is expected to announce curfew for weekend," the paper said in a post in English on its verified Twi ...