As swine fever fries China vaccine sales, Boehringer rewrites prescription for recovery

* Boehringer is leading foreign supplier of pig vaccines in

China

* Sales plunged about 40% since African swine fever outbreak

* Company has destroyed substantial stocks of expired

product

* Eyes focus on larger customers, investment in diagnostics

By Dominique Patton

BEIJING, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Germany's Boehringer Ingelheim,

the global No. 2 in animal health, is having to rebuild itself

in China after a deadly pig disease decimated sales of unrelated