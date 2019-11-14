As swine fever fries China vaccine sales, Boehringer rewrites prescription for recovery
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
* Boehringer is leading foreign supplier of pig vaccines in
China
* Sales plunged about 40% since African swine fever outbreak
* Company has destroyed substantial stocks of expired
product
* Eyes focus on larger customers, investment in diagnostics
By Dominique Patton
BEIJING, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Germany's Boehringer Ingelheim,
the global No. 2 in animal health, is having to rebuild itself
in China after a deadly pig disease decimated sales of unrelated
Subscribe