MZ-COURT-SENTENCE - Man gets 20 years in prison for raping woman

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Aizawl, Nov 14 (PTI) A court in Mizoram's Lunglei district has sentenced a man to 20 years imprisonment for raping a married woman in 2015.

District and Sessions Judge Joel Joseph Denga on Monday convicted J Lalruatsanga of Rulkual village for raping the woman and ordered him to undergo 20 years imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on the convict.

According to prosecution, Lalruatsanga raped the woman at knife-point after forcibly taking her outside the village on December 26, ...