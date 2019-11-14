The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Markets-world WRAP-newseries

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Asian equities swing as trade cues awaited, Hong Kong in focus
ATTENTION - ADDS close in Tokyo, Shanghai ///
Hong Kong, Nov 14, 2019 (AFP) - Asian markets fluctuated Thursday with investors shifting cautiously following another Wall Street record as Donald Trump hailed progress in US-China trade talks, while eyes were also on Hong Kong after another night of violent protests.
Trading floors were edgy as a volatile week continued, with very few details from Washington and Beijing on negotia ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Thursday 14th of November 2019 10:31:22 AM. All rights reserved.