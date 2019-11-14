HongKong-China-politics-unrest

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Hong Kong protesters fire arrows at cops and choke city for fourth day

Hong Kong, Nov 14, 2019 (AFP) - Pro-democracy protesters challenging China's rule of Hong Kong on Thursday choked the city for a fourth straight working day, firing arrows at police, barricading roads and disrupting transport links, as schools and businesses closed.

The territory has entered its sixth month of protests, which have morphed from mass rallies into a "blossom everywhere" campaig ...