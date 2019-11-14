UPDATE 1-Venezuelan migrants need $1.35 bln in 2020 for basic services -NGO's

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Adds UNHCR-IOM official's remarks, paragraphs 4-6)

BOGOTA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Funding of $1.35 billion will be

needed to provide healthcare, education, nutrition and other

services to Venezuelan migrants and to help their hosts in 2020,

non-governmental organizations said on Wednesday.

The request for increased donations from countries around

the world is the most recent of repeated appeals for help for

the 4.6 million Venezuelans who have fled shortages of food an ...