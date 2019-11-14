BC-US--Child Abuse-Arizo, 0340
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
Former YouTuber accused of abusing adopted kids has died<
An Arizona woman accused of abusing her adopted children who starred on her popular YouTube channel has died, authorities said Wednesday<
AP Photo AZPD101-1113191622<
Eds: Adds that she hadn't been hospitalized since May. With AP Photos.<
PHOENIX (AP) _ An Arizona woman accused of abusing her adopted children who starred on her popular YouTube channel has died, authorities said Wednesday.
Maricopa Police Department spoke ...
Subscribe