BC-US--Greta Thunberg-Re, 0768
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
Greta Thunberg hitches low-carbon ride across Atlantic<
Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg has hitched a renewable-energy ride aboard a catamaran that will take her across the Atlantic for a climate-change meeting in Europe<
AP Photo VANOV101-1113191245, RPBF101-1113190144, CAET589-0918192312, VANOV102-1113191245, VANOV103-1113191251, VANOV104-1113191253<
Eds: Updates with further comment from Thunberg about plans after she gets home. Rewrites first and second paragraph. With AP ...
Subscribe