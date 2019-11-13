Fbl-ENG-AUS-WSL-Chelsea-Kerr

Chelsea win battle to sign Australian women's football icon Kerr

London, Nov 13, 2019 (AFP) - Australian striker Sam Kerr will test herself at the top level of European football after impressing in her homeland and the United States as she joined Chelsea on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Matildas captain -- who scored five times in this year's World Cup as the Australians reached the last 16 -- signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Women's Super League club.

Ker ...