The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Chinese buyer of British Steel looks to grow abroad<
Purchase of British Steel gives privately owned Chinese steelmaker Jingye chance to grow outside home market dominated by giant state-owned mills<
By JOE McDONALD<
AP Business Writer<
BEIJING (AP) - Jingye Group's purchase of British Steel Ltd. gives the privately owned Chinese steelmaker a chance to grow outside a home market dominated by giant state-owned mills.
The deal adds ...

 

