Chinese buyer of British Steel looks to grow abroad<

Purchase of British Steel gives privately owned Chinese steelmaker Jingye chance to grow outside home market dominated by giant state-owned mills<

By JOE McDONALD<

AP Business Writer<

BEIJING (AP) - Jingye Group's purchase of British Steel Ltd. gives the privately owned Chinese steelmaker a chance to grow outside a home market dominated by giant state-owned mills.

The deal adds ...