BC-AS--China-Britain-Ste, 0645
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
Chinese buyer of British Steel looks to grow abroad<
Purchase of British Steel gives privately owned Chinese steelmaker Jingye chance to grow outside home market dominated by giant state-owned mills<
Eds: Rewrites. Adds details, background.<
By JOE McDONALD<
AP Business Writer<
BEIJING (AP) - Jingye Group's purchase of British Steel Ltd. gives the privately owned Chinese steelmaker a chance to grow outside a home market dominated by giant state-owned mills.
The deal adds ...
Subscribe