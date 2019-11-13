UPDATE 2-Israel kills 9 Gazans, say Palestinians, as Islamic Jihad launches rockets
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(Adds details, Netanyahu comments)
By Maayan Lubell and Nidal al-Mughrabi
JERUSALEM/GAZA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Israeli air strikes
killed nine Palestinians in Gaza on Wednesday, medical officials
said, raising the Palestinian death toll to 19 over a two-day
escalation in violence since Israel launched strikes to kill an
Islamic Jihad commander.
From early morning Gaza militants fired rockets into Israel
and the Israeli military struck from the air, resuming afte ...
