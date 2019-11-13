UPDATE 2-Israel kills 9 Gazans, say Palestinians, as Islamic Jihad launches rockets

By Maayan Lubell and Nidal al-Mughrabi

JERUSALEM/GAZA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Israeli air strikes

killed nine Palestinians in Gaza on Wednesday, medical officials

said, raising the Palestinian death toll to 19 over a two-day

escalation in violence since Israel launched strikes to kill an

Islamic Jihad commander.

From early morning Gaza militants fired rockets into Israel

and the Israeli military struck from the air, resuming afte ...