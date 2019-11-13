The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

UPDATE 2-Israel kills 9 Gazans, say Palestinians, as Islamic Jihad launches rockets

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Adds details, Netanyahu comments)
By Maayan Lubell and Nidal al-Mughrabi
JERUSALEM/GAZA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Israeli air strikes
killed nine Palestinians in Gaza on Wednesday, medical officials
said, raising the Palestinian death toll to 19 over a two-day
escalation in violence since Israel launched strikes to kill an
Islamic Jihad commander.
From early morning Gaza militants fired rockets into Israel
and the Israeli military struck from the air, resuming afte ...

 

