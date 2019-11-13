The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

UPDATE 1-European shares fall on Hong Kong unrest, Trump's disappointing trade comments

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon
news window)
* Trump provides no new details on trade negotiations with
China
* Hong Kong-exposed banks fall
* Spanish stocks shed over 1% after formation of new
coalition
* Tullow slumps on cutting oil production forecast
(Adds comment, updates prices)
By Susan Mathew
Nov 13 (Reuters) - European shares retreated from four-year
highs on Wednesday, as a highly anticipated speech by U. ...

 

