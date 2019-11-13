OD-PATNAIK-HAPPY - I am very happy: Patnaik tells Congress MLA

Bhubaneswar, Nov 13 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday told opposition Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati that he was very happy when the latter asked him whether he was happy.

As soon as Patnaik arrived in the House for the winter session of the Assembly, Bahinipati known for his sarcastic remarks against the state government, asked the chief minister whether he was happy.

"Sir Apana Khusi Ta..(Sir, are you happy)," Bahinipati asked Patnaik in the House before the commencem ...