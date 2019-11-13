The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

HK-unrest-running-charity

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Hong Kong's biggest charity walk cancelled as protests continue
Hong Kong, Nov 13, 2019 (AFP) - One of Hong Kong's best-known charity events was cancelled Wednesday, organisers confirmed, as a result of increasingly violent pro-democracy demonstrations in the city.
The 100-kilometre (62-mile) Oxfam Trailwalker, which stretches over the hills of the New Territories on the mainland side of the territory, had been due to go ahead on Friday, and usually draws around 5,000 competitors and their suppo ...

 

© Copyright NAMPA Wednesday 13th of November 2019 01:08:07 PM. All rights reserved.