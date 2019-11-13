HK-unrest-running-charity

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Hong Kong's biggest charity walk cancelled as protests continue

Hong Kong, Nov 13, 2019 (AFP) - One of Hong Kong's best-known charity events was cancelled Wednesday, organisers confirmed, as a result of increasingly violent pro-democracy demonstrations in the city.

The 100-kilometre (62-mile) Oxfam Trailwalker, which stretches over the hills of the New Territories on the mainland side of the territory, had been due to go ahead on Friday, and usually draws around 5,000 competitors and their suppo ...