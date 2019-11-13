Japan-politics

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Japan scraps cherry blossom party amid Abe cronyism criticism

=(File Picture)=

Tokyo, Nov 13, 2019 (AFP) - The Japanese government said Wednesday it would scrap next year's annual cherry blossom party after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe came under fire amid claims he invited too many of his own supporters.

The publicly funded event has taken place in a Tokyo park since 1952 to honour people for their achievements, with the great and the good of Japanese political life mingling under the world- ...