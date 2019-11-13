The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Japan-politics

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Japan scraps cherry blossom party amid Abe cronyism criticism
=(File Picture)=
Tokyo, Nov 13, 2019 (AFP) - The Japanese government said Wednesday it would scrap next year's annual cherry blossom party after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe came under fire amid claims he invited too many of his own supporters.
The publicly funded event has taken place in a Tokyo park since 1952 to honour people for their achievements, with the great and the good of Japanese political life mingling under the world- ...

 

© Copyright NAMPA Wednesday 13th of November 2019 02:40:53 PM. All rights reserved.