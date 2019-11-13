DL-LD AIR QUALITY (R)

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Delhi-NCR's air quality nears 'emergency' zone, odd-even back but schools remain open (Eds: Corrects figure in intro, adds photos)

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Delhi-NCR gasped for breath on Wednesday as the noxious smog resulting from raging farm fires and unfavourable weather pushed pollution levels in the region towards the "emergency" zone for the third time in the last 15 days.

A large number of children were exposed to the harmful spike in pollution as schools remained opened on Wednesday.

