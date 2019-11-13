US-TRUMP-LD IMPEACHMENT - Fireworks expected as televised Trump impeachment hearings open

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Washington, Nov 13 (AFP) Donald Trump faces the most perilous challenge of his three-year presidency as public hearings convened as part of the impeachment probe against him open under the glare of television cameras on Wednesday.

Democrats in the House of Representatives plan to prove over several weeks of hearings that the US leader abused his office by seeking Ukraine's help for his 2020 reelection campaign, and sought to extort his Kiev counterpart into finding dirt on Democratic rival Joe Biden.< ...