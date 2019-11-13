The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

China retail giant Alibaba given OK for huge Hong Kong listing
Hong Kong, Nov 13, 2019 (AFP) - Chinese online retail titan Alibaba has been given the go-ahead to list shares in Hong Kong, reports said Wednesday, in what could be the city's biggest IPO in almost a decade.
Approval for the sale will also give the city's financial authorities a huge boost as Hong Kong is battered by months of pro-democracy protests that have tarnished its image for security and hammered the Hang Seng Index.
