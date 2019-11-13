US-Germany-IT-auto-Tesla lead

Musk announces new Tesla factory will be in Germany

San Francisco, Nov 13, 2019 (AFP) - A new Tesla auto factory to serve the European market will be based in Germany, chief executive Elon Musk said Tuesday.

Musk said during a ceremony at Germany's Golden Steering Wheel awards that the new "Gigafactory" would be "in the Berlin area."

He said the company planned the facility "near the new airport" in Berlin and that Tesla would also set up a design center ...