Regulators begin probe into Google-Ascension cloud computing deal -WSJ
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
Nov 12 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal regulator has initiated an
investigation into a cloud computing deal between Alphabet Inc's
Google and Ascension Health which would
give Google access to detailed health information of millions of
patients, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
The Office for Civil Rights in the Department of Health and
Human Services will look into the data collection to ensure the
partnership is in compliance with the Health Insurance
...
