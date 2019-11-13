Regulators begin probe into Google-Ascension cloud computing deal -WSJ

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

Nov 12 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal regulator has initiated an

investigation into a cloud computing deal between Alphabet Inc's

Google and Ascension Health which would

give Google access to detailed health information of millions of

patients, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The Office for Civil Rights in the Department of Health and

Human Services will look into the data collection to ensure the

partnership is in compliance with the Health Insurance

...