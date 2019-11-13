Ex-judges, families of murder victims, call for halt to U.S. federal death penalty

By Dan Whitcomb

Nov 12 (Reuters) - The relatives of murder victims, along

with former judges and corrections officials, asked President

Donald Trump and his attorney general on Tuesday to halt federal

executions, at least for now, citing concerns about how the

penalty is carried out.

"We are chilled by the prospect that people will be killed

in the name of our federal government despite serious questions

about the fairness and reliability of the system that co ...