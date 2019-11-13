Ex-judges, families of murder victims, call for halt to U.S. federal death penalty
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
By Dan Whitcomb
Nov 12 (Reuters) - The relatives of murder victims, along
with former judges and corrections officials, asked President
Donald Trump and his attorney general on Tuesday to halt federal
executions, at least for now, citing concerns about how the
penalty is carried out.
"We are chilled by the prospect that people will be killed
in the name of our federal government despite serious questions
about the fairness and reliability of the system that co ...
