BC-US--Methanol Refinery, 0595
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
Lawsuit aims to kill stalled $2B methanol refinery project<
A new federal lawsuit aims to kill plans to build one of the world's biggest methanol refineries along the Columbia River<
Eds: Updates with comment from company.<
By GENE JOHNSON<
Associated Press<
SEATTLE (AP) - A federal lawsuit filed Tuesday aims to keep one of the world's biggest methanol refineries from being built along the Columbia River in Washington state.
Plans for the $2 billion refinery, shipping ter ...
Subscribe