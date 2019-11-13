Cuba, Spain sign agreement to expand bilateral cooperation

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

HAVANA, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- Cuba and Spain signed here Tuesday an agreement to further expand bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The agreement was signed in Havana's Revolution Palace by Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez and his Spanish counterpart Josep Borrell Fontelles in the presence of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and visiting King Felipe VI of Spain.

The document includes cooperation in three areas: increasing productivity, sustainable territorial development and th ...