Australian High Court set to hear ex-Vatican treasurer's sex offences appeal
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
MELBOURNE, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Australia's High Court on
Wednesday agreed to hear former Vatican treasurer George Pell's
final appeal to overturn his conviction for sexually assaulting
two teenaged choirboys.
Pell, who is in jail serving a six-year sentence handed down
by a lower court in March, turned to the High Court after a
first appeal upheld his conviction.
The appeal has been referred to a full bench of five or
seven judges, with the hearing on the appea ...
