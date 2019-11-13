Australian High Court set to hear ex-Vatican treasurer's sex offences appeal

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

MELBOURNE, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Australia's High Court on

Wednesday agreed to hear former Vatican treasurer George Pell's

final appeal to overturn his conviction for sexually assaulting

two teenaged choirboys.

Pell, who is in jail serving a six-year sentence handed down

by a lower court in March, turned to the High Court after a

first appeal upheld his conviction.

The appeal has been referred to a full bench of five or

seven judges, with the hearing on the appea ...