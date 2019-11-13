The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Australian High Court set to hear ex-Vatican treasurer's sex offences appeal

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

MELBOURNE, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Australia's High Court on
Wednesday agreed to hear former Vatican treasurer George Pell's
final appeal to overturn his conviction for sexually assaulting
two teenaged choirboys.
Pell, who is in jail serving a six-year sentence handed down
by a lower court in March, turned to the High Court after a
first appeal upheld his conviction.
The appeal has been referred to a full bench of five or
seven judges, with the hearing on the appea ...

 

