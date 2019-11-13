Soldier opens fire to disperse protest in Lebanon's Khaldeh, wounding one - army

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

BEIRUT, Nov 13 (Reuters) - A Lebanese soldier opened fire to

disperse protesters blocking a road in Khaldeh south of Beirut

on Tuesday night, wounding one person, the army said in a

statement.

It the soldier was detained and the incident is under

investigation.

Local media and a security source said earlier that a man

had been shot dead at a road block in Khaldeh. Lebanese

broadcaster al-Jadeed said the man had been protesting when he

was shot.

(Re ...