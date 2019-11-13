Soldier opens fire to disperse protest in Lebanon's Khaldeh, wounding one - army
BEIRUT, Nov 13 (Reuters) - A Lebanese soldier opened fire to
disperse protesters blocking a road in Khaldeh south of Beirut
on Tuesday night, wounding one person, the army said in a
statement.
It the soldier was detained and the incident is under
investigation.
Local media and a security source said earlier that a man
had been shot dead at a road block in Khaldeh. Lebanese
broadcaster al-Jadeed said the man had been protesting when he
was shot.
(Re ...
