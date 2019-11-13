Soccer-Sterling is my idol and England leader, says Hudson-Odoi

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Simon Evans

BURTON ON TRENT, England, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Raheem Sterling may have been dropped for England's Euro 2020 qualifier against Montenegro at Wembley on Thursday, after a clash with team mate Joe Gomez, but for winger Callum Hudson-Odoi he remains a leader for the Three Lions.

England manager Gareth Southgate axed Sterling for Thursday's game at Wembley after an incident in the canteen at their St. George's Park training facility on Monday.

The pair had squared off at Anfield i ...