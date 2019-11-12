The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Saudi authorities backtrack on description of feminism as extremism

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

RIYADH, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's state security
agency distanced itself on Tuesday from a promotional video that
categorized feminism, homosexuality and atheism as extremist
ideas, blaming it on an action by individuals.
The animated clip was posted on Twitter at the weekend by a
verified account of the State Security Presidency which reports
directly to the king. It has since been removed.
In a statement published by state television, the security
ag ...

 

