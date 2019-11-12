Saudi authorities backtrack on description of feminism as extremism

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

RIYADH, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's state security

agency distanced itself on Tuesday from a promotional video that

categorized feminism, homosexuality and atheism as extremist

ideas, blaming it on an action by individuals.

The animated clip was posted on Twitter at the weekend by a

verified account of the State Security Presidency which reports

directly to the king. It has since been removed.

In a statement published by state television, the security

ag ...