Saudi authorities backtrack on description of feminism as extremism
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
RIYADH, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's state security
agency distanced itself on Tuesday from a promotional video that
categorized feminism, homosexuality and atheism as extremist
ideas, blaming it on an action by individuals.
The animated clip was posted on Twitter at the weekend by a
verified account of the State Security Presidency which reports
directly to the king. It has since been removed.
In a statement published by state television, the security
ag ...
